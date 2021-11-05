‘My baby puppy,’ says woman whose mini-pinscher was beaten to death by ex, prosecutors say

Jealous that a puppy was getting more attention than he, a Rogers Park man fatally beat his ex-fiancee’s 12-week-old mini-pinscher “Bailey” this week, according to Cook County prosecutors and the dog’s owner.

Charles E. Smith, 33, of the 1300 block of West Estes Avenue, appeared in court Friday before Judge Charles Beach III, who ordered him held on $150,000 bond.

On Monday, Smith, who was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, allegedly battered the dog with a broomstick so hard that it broke and he’d also threatened to bite the dog’s ear off, prosecutors said.

But Tuesday, Lauren Duren came home from work early and found the 220-pound, 6-foot-1 Smith, naked and on all fours — crushing Bailey, the 5-pound, mini-pinscher, prosecutors and Duren said in court Friday.

Smith told police he was giving the dog chest compressions, and “shaking” her, claiming the pup was having a “medical event,” prosecutors said.

He was red, sweating and on his hands and knees. “He was pushing into her ribs,’’ Duren said. “That’s why all her ribs were broken.’’

Duren screamed: “Charles what have you done?” and found that Bailey was no longer alive, though he told Duren he’d been trying to bring her back to life.

“I was terrified,’’ said Duren, who ran out of the apartment and called 911.

Bailey’s necropsy listed multiple skull and rib fractures in “practically every rib,’’ lung damage and found the dog died of blunt force trauma, prosecutors said in court.

Smith was arrested Wednesday. While in court Friday, after Beach told him he needed $15,000 to be released, Smith interjected:

“There is so much of that that is not true,’’ Smith said, as his attorney cautioned him against talking.

Before setting bond, Beach said the act was violent in nature and Smith would have to give up possession of any animals he owns.

Smith’s attorney said he was unemployed and had attended school through the 11th grade,

Duren, who broke off their engagement about three months ago, had another dog that died recently. She said Smith complained that she posted so many pictures of Bailey online but never any of him.

“He was so jealous of my dogs. I doted over my babies. I don’t have kids but my dogs were my babies, I would do anything for them.”

Smith is due back in court on Friday.

