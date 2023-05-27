Baby raccoon euthanized after woman took it to a pet store and let people kiss it — possibly exposing them to rabies

A woman brought a baby raccoon into a pet store in Maine to have its nails trimmed.

The raccoon was handled and kissed by multiple customers, possibly exposing them to rabies.

In order to test if the raccoon had rabies, it needed to be euthanized.

A baby raccoon had to be euthanized after a woman brought it into a pet store to have its nails cut and let people kiss it, authorities said.

The woman brought the animal into a Petco in Maine on Tuesday and allowed multiple people to handle it, potentially exposing herself and others to rabies, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

Raccoons are one of the most common carriers of rabies in the state, the post said, adding that the infection can be lethal unless treated.

After the store manager became aware of the raccoon on site, they asked the woman to leave and contacted the Maine CDC and the Maine Warden Service, the report continued.

To test for rabies, the animal needs to be euthanized, and brain samples need to be collected, according to the CDC's description of the procedure.

Authorities said that after tests, they could confirm that the raccoon was not infected with rabies and that those who came into contact with the animal did not need treatment.

The department noted that it is illegal to possess wildlife such as raccoons in the state of Maine, adding that "Petco does not trim raccoon nails."

Anyone with information about the woman who brought in the juvenile raccoon is requested to contact the Maine Warden Service, authorities said.

"Please 'Keep Wildlife Wild'" and "If you care, leave them there," the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife reminded people.

Read the original article on Business Insider