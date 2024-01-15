Baby recovering after being found in dumpster

A newborn baby is recovering after being found in a dumpster in Greenville, North Carolina, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, someone called on Sunday to say they found a child inside a dumpster near an apartment complex off Bridle Circle.

Police said they found the baby, and the child was only one or two days old.

One neighbor told our affiliates at WCTI that they were in disbelief at the news.

“My brain can just not fathom a baby, one day old or any year old, put behind the dumpster,” said James Glenn. “It’s insane, insane for someone to do.”

The Greenville Fire and Rescue team took the baby to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the case is an active investigation, but no potential suspects were identified as of Monday morning.

North Carolina law says parents can surrender a newborn up to 30 days old, but they must be surrendered to a designated safe person, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That includes a health care provider who is on duty at a hospital or local health department; a first responder like a firefighter or police officer; or a social services worker who is on duty at a local department of social services.

