Baby rescued after nearly 24-hour standoff in Lancaster ends with deputy shooting

A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to and end Wednesday night when at least one deputy opened fire on the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 44000 block of 27th Street East, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.

McClendon said at least one deputy opened fire and hit the suspect, whose condition was not immediately available.

A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, the deputy said.

The standoff began with a California Highway Patrol chase about 20 hours prior, McClendon said.

According to KABC-TV Channel 7, CHP officers saw a white Kia SUV that was reportedly going as fast as 132 mph on the 14 Freeway near Via Princessa at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday.

At some point during the chase, the suspect called the Sheriff's Department and said that he was armed and had a baby in the vehicle with him, the news station reported.

A CHP spokesperson told KABC-TV that the suspect threatened to shoot at officers unless they disengaged, and later opened fire near 17th Street E and Avenue Q, but no officers were hit.

Eventually, the suspect drove to his home in the Lido Estates Mobile Home community in Lancaster and locked himself inside the residence, the news station reported.

A relative of the suspect told reporters at the scene that the suspect is the infant's father, according to KABC-TV.

McClendon was not able to confirm the relationship between the suspect and infant to The Times.

Further information about the pursuit, standoff and shooting was not immediately available Wednesday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.