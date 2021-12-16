Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines
Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
Destructive winds hit central and eastern regions of the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, December 16, as Typhoon Rai, known locally as Typhoon Odette, prompted officials to force the evacuation of thousands of people.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) put central provinces, such as Cebu, under a Signal 4 warning, meaning the storm’s wind speeds range between 106 mph and 136 mph, as the typhoon tracked westward.Pagasa has also warned of storm surges reaching up to three meters in height.Cebu City’s mayor ordered the forced evacuation of residents in coastal barangays and other hazard-prone areas ahead of the typhoon’s arrival, according to Cebu Daily News.This video shows driving rain and strong winds in Cebu City, with the uploader saying that the power was out in many areas. Credit: @cris_skywalker via Storyful
Typhoon Rai, known locally as “Odette”, reached the eastern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, December 16, with tens of thousands of people evacuating their homes as the storm tracked westwards.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that by Thursday evening, the typhoon was nearing the northeast coast of Bohol, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) near its center.Earlier, it had crossed over Liloan, in the south of Leyte island. Pagasa said flooding and rain-induced landslides were expected.Video shot by Rosephine P Toyong shows rain and flooding in Agusan del Norte.Speaking to Storyful, Toyong said the video was taken at her grandmother’s home, which is in a flood-prone area. “But so far this is the worst and longest duration of flood we’ve experienced,” she said. Credit: Rosephine P Toyong via Storyful
Saweetie makes the jumpsuit fashion-forward.
Tessa Thompson always serves style and grace when she steps out.
A new analysis by watchdog group Accountable.us found that Fortune 500 companies and industry groups donated more than $725,000 to members of Congress who opposed 2020 election results in October alone, bringing the 2021 total for these lawmakers to more than $6.8 million.
Amazon worker Leslie Campbell said she believes she would've been fired for missing work because of the tornadoes if Dave Clark didn't see her tweet.
InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta
During her first in-person biology lab on campus, the professor asked the class to find an object and swab it for bacteria. Most students wiped their desks and phones. Sawsan Ahmed reached into her backpack and pulled out her white teddy bear, Ben.
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president
Max Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, played a vital role in the race but Bottas failed to support Hamilton
Insider's reporter expected Aspen to be expensive, but she didn't realize how much that would affect everyday things like coffee shops and dog food.
Holly Madison calls her first date with Hugh Hefner a "traumatic experience" in new podcast interview.
The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards
The expedition, described inlegal documents sent to the Supreme Court, is one of the most outlandish episodes in the hunt of evidence of voter-fraud.
Now that the Jaguars have fired Urban Meyer, who should they hire to replace him? We have a few qualified candidates in mind.
Paul voted against 2013 relief for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and in 2017 voted against relief after hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies battled for and took over the top spot in the recruiting rankings Wednesday, jumping in front of Alabama and Georgia.
YouTubeA Connecticut school board member was slugged in the face by an angry parent Tuesday night during a debate on the future of Glastonbury High School’s Native American-inspired mascot.The dust-up between the parent, Mark Finocchiaro, and board secretary Ray McFall, took place during a 10-minute recess after tempers flared amid a public comment period about the Glastonbury Tomahawks name, which was changed last year to the Glastonbury Guardians. The school’s team logos were also switched fro
It hasn't been a great rookie year for Lawrence.