Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai, known locally as “Odette”, reached the eastern Philippines on Thursday afternoon, December 16, with tens of thousands of people evacuating their homes as the storm tracked westwards.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that by Thursday evening, the typhoon was nearing the northeast coast of Bohol, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) near its center.Earlier, it had crossed over Liloan, in the south of Leyte island. Pagasa said flooding and rain-induced landslides were expected.Video shot by Rosephine P Toyong shows rain and flooding in Agusan del Norte.Speaking to Storyful, Toyong said the video was taken at her grandmother’s home, which is in a flood-prone area. “But so far this is the worst and longest duration of flood we’ve experienced,” she said. Credit: Rosephine P Toyong via Storyful