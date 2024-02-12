Baby rhino arrives at Indianapolis Zoo. See the babe

It was a big Big Game day delivery for the Indianapolis Zoo.

Resident rhino Zenzele gave birth to a calf on Super Bowl Sunday, the zoo announced.

19-year-old Zenzele, a white rhino at the Indianapolis Zoo, is pregnant and due to give birth in February 2024. This will be the first baby rhino ever at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Mom and baby are doing well, according to a social media posting.

The rhino, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born at 9:13 a.m. Feb 11.

Rhino baby born the morning of Super Bowl LXVIII is first born at Indy zoo

It's the first live birth of a rhinoceros at the zoo. It’s the seventh calf for Zenzele, a 19-year-old white rhinoceros who arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo in June from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. The father, Kengele, is also a white rhino and is still at The Wilds.

The new arrival brings the number of rhinoceroses at the zoo to five, including male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria. Gloria is also Zenzele’s grandmother.

Zenzele and the newborn will stay indoors until later this spring.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: First rhinoceros born at Indianapolis Zoo on Super Bowl Sunday