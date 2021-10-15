Baby rhino born in French zoo
France's Amnéville zoo presents its newest resident, Mosl, a 50 kg baby rhinoceros born of a conservation programme for the species.
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.
The Ocean Cleanup, the group behind the device, thinks 10 such installations could clean 50% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in five years.
Five-year-old Rosalie gave birth to the quintuplets Tuesday morning at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va.
The grizzly appeared as the group was processing a hunted elk, officials said.
Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf discovered nearly 100 rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa, California, home this month.
The leaves in your yard might be starting to fall to the ground. But if you were planning to add raking to your weekend to-do list, think again.
Hunters in Montana claim to have killed a grizzly bear recently in self-defense as they processed an elk carcass in the backcountry.
One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.
Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems. "This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago. The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.
As the government seeks an end to drift gill net fishing, a once booming swordfish industry draws its last breaths.
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
Huge wind turbines are pushing the limits of what ports and installation vessels can handle.
A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage.
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she is elected next year. Le Pen, who will be the candidate of the Rassemblement National party in the April vote, made it to the second round of the 2017 election, and is expected to do so again, although some recent polls have shown that right-wing talk-show star Eric Zemmour could best her if he decides to run. Environment Minister Barbara Pompili dismissed Le Pen's statement on Twitter.
Chief Justice John Roberts has rejected a Supreme Court appeal by the St. Louis-based natural gas company Spire Inc. to allow it to keep operating a pipeline through Illinois and Missouri. Roberts did not comment Friday in refusing to temporarily pause a lower court order affecting the operation of the Spire STL Pipeline. The company could be forced to stop operating the pipeline on Dec. 13 unless the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission extends an emergency order granted in September.
Research by the nonprofit Climate Central shows how the tide will rise in some of the world’s cities if global warming is doubled beyond the 1.5°C goal set forth in the Paris climate agreement. That doubling will happen within 100 years if nations don’t act to combat climate change.
The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border on the vast Parana River, is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades. According to Itaipu’s website, 2020 was one of the driest years in the plant’s history, with power output at its lowest level since 1994, a decade after it was inaugurated and when it had less capacity than now. Production this year will be even lower, by about 15%, said Hugo Zarate, the plant's superintendent.
In August, Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill was excited.
In the shadow of a Pueblo coal plant, a giant joint solar project between a utility and steel company could help "re-industrialize" the U.S. economy.
Several new electric pickup trucks and SUVs are coming to the market in the next few months, raising hopes they will help tip the scales in favor of electric vehicles by offering people their desired style.