It's Baby Safety Month—here's all the must-have gear to keep your little one safe

Baby in rear facing car seat.

September is Baby Safety Month, which is a great time for parents and caregivers to think about all the important baby gear they'll need to keep their growing little one safe. Whether you're about to bring home a newborn or you're gearing up for a kiddo who is about to take their first steps, there are plenty of amazing products that can help keep your kids safe.

Here are 10 important baby safety gear products that you'll need for their first year and beyond:

1. A car seat that lasts

Diono makes the most versatile car seats we've tried.

If you'd like to buy one—and only one—car seat to take your baby from infant to big kid, you can't go wrong with the Diono Radian 3QX. The narrow footprint makes this car seat ideal for parents who drive a compact car or who need to fit multiple car seats in one row. We like that it can be used rear-facing for longer than many other brands, which is the safest way for smaller kids to ride. Plus, the huge weight range—from 4 to 120 pounds—means that the Diono Radian will (safely) transport your kid from teeny tiny to tween.

Get the Diono Radian 3QX at Diono for $189.99

2. A bassinet to help everyone sleep

The Chicco LullaGo bassinet makes it easy to keep your newborn close by.

Keeping your little one close by during the newborn months can help with bonding and make nursing-on-demand easier, but experts agree that bed-sharing is not a safe practice. Enter: the Chicco LullaGo Bassinet. This easy-to-transport bassinet is completely machine washable, lightweight and affordable. It's a great choice for safely "rooming in" with your little one.

Get the Chicco LullaGo Bassinet at Amazon for $119.99

3. A baby monitor to give parents peace of mind

The Cubo Ai is an adorable baby monitor with a host of amazing features.

Having a baby can be anxiety-inducing, but a great video baby monitor can help calm parents' fears—especially if the monitor in question is the high tech Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor. Not only does it have an adorable design that looks cute in any nursery, but it also offers sleep analytics, temperature and humidity alerts, two-way audio, smart home compatibility with Amazon and Google devices, cry-detection alerts and a built-in nightlight and lullabies. Plus, thanks to the clever way it mounts over a baby's crib, parents can easily zoom in to see their baby's face.

Get the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor at Amazon for $299

4. A learning tower to keep curious toddlers safe

Keep them safe while helping in the kitchen with the Explore n Store Learning Tower.

Once your child can stand up and walk around, there's a very good chance they'll want to "help" you cook in the kitchen. Instead of letting them stand on a regular chair, which they can easily fall off of, opt for a learning tower instead. Designed to bring a toddler up to counter-height while keeping them securely contained, the Little Partners Explore n Store Learning Tower doesn't take up too much floorspace and it adjusts to three different heights to accommodate growing kids.

Get the Little Partners Explore n Store Learning Tower at Amazon for $159.99

5. A crib mattress that's just right

A dual-sided crib mattress will keep them safe and comfortable through the newborn and toddler years.

For babies. who have graduated from the bassinet to their very own crib, a great crib mattress can make all the difference when it comes to precious sleep. Infants need a firm mattress to support them sleeping safely on their back (remember "back is best") and the crib should be free of all blankets, stuffed animals or bumpers. The Eco Classica III 2-stage Baby and Toddler Mattress is free of harmful chemicals, and it comes with an organic cotton cover. Plus, the two-sided feature means that when your baby becomes a toddler, you can flip the mattress over to provide them with a slightly softer sleep surface.

Get the Eco Classica III 2-stage Baby and Toddler Mattress at Amazon for $219.99

6. A baby gate to keep them off the stairs

A baby gate keeps babies from falling down the stairs

Once a baby starts crawling and walking, it's imperative that you install baby gates across any staircases. While that may seem like a daunting task, it doesn't have to be, thanks to the Cardinal Gates Stairway Special. Constructed of sturdy, yet lightweight aluminum, this gate is designed to be mounted 6 inches off of the floor, thereby avoiding any issues with moldings or baseboards. It's also easy to install, comes with detailed instructions and can be mounted on an angle—a feature that really sets it apart.

Get the Cardinal Gates Stairway Special at Amazon for $77.20

7. Baby-proofing products to keep them safe in every room

Baby proofing furniture and TVs is paramount once kids start crawling.

Babies are curious, and once they start to crawl and walk, they're prone to sticking their fingers into everything. Ensure that they aren't seriously endangering themselves by baby-proofing all the trouble spots in your house or apartment. Get Ziz Home Self-Closing Childproof Outlet Covers to keep them safe from electric outlets. The Hangman Anti-Tip Kit keeps furniture safely anchored to the wall, and Jambini Metal Straps will keep the TV where it's supposed to be—and from falling on a climbing tot.

8. A baby bathtub for easy bathing

The Skip Hop Moby is great for newborns and toddlers alike.

While it can be tempting to skip the purchase of a baby bathtub with the idea that you'll simply use your regular tub, babies are small and slippery and can easily go underwater. Make bathtime safer with the Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling Tub. With a weight limit up to 25 pounds, the detachable sling enables newborns to fully recline without any danger of slipping under water. Remove the sling once a baby can sit by themselves, and the tub becomes a fun place to splash.

Get the Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling Tub at Skip Hop for $35

9. A playard for traveling

The Nuna Sena Aire is a great option for safe sleep on the go.

If you're planning to travel with your baby, you'll definitely want a pack n play or playard in order to provide a safe sleep environment for your little one. Sure, your mother-in-law will tell you that all babies slept in drawers in the '70s but that's definitely not an approved option by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Nuna Sena Aire is easy to set up and break down and supremely portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Get the Nuna Sena Aire at Nordstrom for $379.95

10. A sleep sack to keep them cozy and safe

Baby Merlin's Magic Sleep Suit helps babies sleep longer.

A safe sleep environment is one of the most important things when it comes to newborns and babies, but when you're an exhausted parent who just needs some shut eye it can be tempting to add a blanket in the hopes that it will help them sleep. Don't endanger your baby, use the Baby Merlin Magic Sleep Suit instead! The puffy little suit keeps babies safe and secure and can help them—and their parents—get more rest. The Magic Sleep Suit is made with two layers of either cotton or microfleece with polyfil sandwiched in between to give it a bit more weight than a standard swaddle or sleep sack, thus helping your baby feel cozy and calm.

Get Baby Merlin's Magic Sleep Suit at Amazon for $39.95

