Baby seal rescued on Ocean City street after making wrong turn

In his defense, it wasn't a great beach day.

A baby seal was found last week walking (more like shuffling) through the streets of Ocean City.

The Marine Mammal Standing Center received calls about the seal, who was estimated to be between 4 and 6 weeks old.

With the help of bystanders, the Ocean City Police Department who blocked traffic and, of course, the seal, the Marine Mammal Standing Center was able to step in.

The Marine Mammal Standing Center posted this photo of a seal that was rescued while walking down a street in Ocean City.

"The seal traveled over ¼ mile in approximately 20 minutes, heading in the direction of the ocean," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center wrote on its Facebook page. "The Stranding coordinator safely captured the pup, who had made it within a hundred yards of the beach ramp. The 4–6-week-old seal was quite exhausted from his unusual journey and is underweight, so he was immediately transported to MMSC.

"Once admitted to the ICU, he was given supportive care via tube feeding a mixture of formula and electrolyte solution for hydration. His intake weight was 28.8lbs. This morning our new patient is resting comfortably in Pen A."

While finding a seal chilling on a side street is unusual, it's not unheard of. This is the second seal that was rescued by the MMSC this year.

Don't blame the seals. They don't have access to Waze.

"We have had MANY cases over the past 46 years of seals, especially grey seals, taking a wrong turn and wandering up beach access paths to backyards, parking lots, and roadways," the MMSC said. "Typically, we see at least one case of a wayward pup stranding in an unusual location every seal season. These pups are born on islands, so when they get lost, their instinct is to keep wandering until they find a body of water."

The 24-hour stranding hotline is 609-266-0538.

Sounds like they get a seal of approval for this rescue.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean City baby seal rescued by Marine Mammal Standing Center