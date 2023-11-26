Baby shot, critically injured in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An infant was severely injured in an overnight shooting in Highland Heights, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Baltic Street at 12:09 a.m. Sunday. Police say a baby was transported to Methodist North in critical condition.



There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

