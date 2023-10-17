Baby shower shooting kills grandmother, Michigan cops say. ‘Everybody is devastated’

A woman accused of fatally shooting a baby shower attendee was run over by the victim’s son outside a police precinct, according to Michigan cops and news reports.

The shooting reportedly happened during a baby shower Sunday, Oct. 15, in Detroit.

Police said a woman in her 40s shot another woman in her 50s as they fought at the gathering held in a home, according to WWJ. The victim was identified by multiple outlets as Phebe Williams.

“She’s a friend of the family. They’d been friends since they was kids,” Williams’ niece, Shavonda Carter, told WXYZ. “I don’t understand why would she even pull a gun out.”

The accused shooter drove to a police precinct to turn herself in, but she was followed by Williams’ son, police told FOX 2. She was struck by the son’s car as she got out of her vehicle.

Police said the woman struck by the vehicle was hospitalized and “was listed in temporary serious condition,” FOX 2 reported.

Charges have not been announced as of Tuesday morning.

Williams had two sons and three grandchildren, her daughter-in-law said in a GoFundMe.

“She was loved by everyone, and she will always be remembered for her caring and loving kindness to others and her joy to others when she was around,” the GoFundMe says.

Dominique Demetria, the woman expecting the baby, said it was Williams who “made sure everyone came together” for the shower.

“Now she’s gone. This is a bad memory I got to live with and my family is broken,” she said in a Facebook post.

In a news conference after the shooting, Detroit police Capt. Donna McCord called the incident “senseless” and “very tragic,” WWJ reported.

“Everybody is devastated,” Carter told WDIV. “They’re lost. We’re trying to get everybody to come together so we can get her buried.”