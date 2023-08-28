Baby-shower shooting leaves 25-year-old man dead, three others injured, Ohio cops say

A shooting erupted during a baby shower, leaving a 25-year-old man dead and three others injured, according to Ohio police and news reports.

The shooting reportedly happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Mansfield, about 65 miles northeast of Columbus.

Mansfield police told Richland Source there was “some type of an altercation” that broke out at the baby shower. Some of the people involved in the fight left and returned with guns, leading to multiple shots being fired, Assistant Police Chief Jason Bammann told the Richland Source.

Officers found four gunshot victims outside the home, according to WEWS.

One of the victims, identified by the county coroner as 25-year-old Jahajee Cobb, was pronounced dead at the scene, police told WMFD. Three other shooting victims were reportedly taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I was told it was a very chaotic scene,” Bammann told the Mansfield News Journal. “Individuals tried rushing the scene so the officers had to call for mutual aid to keep them out of the scene. Very chaotic. Makes it tough to investigate scenes like that when your focus is to try and protect the scene.”

Suspects are accused of fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle, officers told WKYC. They have not been captured as of Monday.

Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch described the baby shower party as a “large gathering,” according to the Richland Source. He said the incident involving four gunshot victims was “concerning” and led to “all hands on deck” with their detectives.

No children were injured in the shooting, the News Journal reported.