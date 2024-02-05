Baby shower shooting leaves one man dead, two others injured, Pennsylvania police say

A 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at a baby shower, according to Pennsylvania police and news reports.

Police in Pittsburgh said at least a half-dozen shots rang out during the baby shower at The Salvation Army’s Worship and Community Service Center on Saturday, Feb. 3.

One man, identified by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as 19-year-old Antoine Elijah Devon Dorsey, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second gunshot victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man was also shot and was listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the men’s restroom, WPXI reported, but a motive is unclear. Officers have not announced any arrests.

At least 40 people were in attendance at the event, according to WPXI.

“We are grieved by this senseless act of violence in our church and pray for the victims of the shooting and their families,” The Salvation Army said in a statement to KDKA. “The Salvation Army is cooperating with the local authorities investigating the incident.”

