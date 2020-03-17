This baby singing 'Always Be My Baby' will make your day

Hey, Mariah, this baby from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is training to be a future back-up singer.

Jasmin Mone, 30, was going about her daily chores at-home, singing to herself as she typically does, when all of a sudden her six-month-old, Logan, joined in.

PHOTO: Baby Logan Mone, pictured with father, Tom Mone, and mother, Jasmin Mone. (Courtesy of Jamal Shakir)

Mone was singing Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” and Logan chimed in and hit the high notes.

“I was singing to myself and I noticed that [Logan] was [copying] me,” Mone said. “So I take him and keep singing, looking at him and [thinking], ‘Oh my god! Is he mocking me?’ … I said, ‘I gotta record this!’”

Along with Mariah Carey, Logan’s other favorite songs include classics like Sesame Street, “Letter of the Day,” all things Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and he can “Never (get) Too Much” of Luther Vandross, Mone said.

Logan also enjoys “beatboxing” with his grandfather.

“He comes from a musical family - my mom sings, my dad sings, my grandmother sings - we’re all involved in music!” said Mone. “So, in that moment, to see him singing along with me, I was just so proud and it was a beautiful moment that I’ll never forget!”

PHOTO: Logan is a very happy baby, according to mother, Jasmin Mone. (Courtesy of Jasmin Mone)

"I hope as [Logan] grows up, even if it’s not singing, he is creative and that he does enjoy music so we can share that together," she added.

This baby singing 'Always Be My Baby' will make your day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com