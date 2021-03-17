‘My baby. Somebody help my baby.’ 4-year-old boy, 2 others die after plane crashes into SUV

Eileen Kelley, Scott Travis, Brooke Baitinger and Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·4 min read

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — She paced the street crying, begging, pleading for someone, anyone to help get her child from the mangled car. Flames from the plane that crashed into her SUV licked the air just 10 feet away.

A man rushed to 35-year-old Megan “Kiki” Bishop urging her to step back from her car.

“Don’t look,” he told her, trying to shield her from images of her son.

“My baby. My baby. Somebody help my baby,” she cried.

Inside the car, the normally chatty little boy was silent.

Four-year-old Taylor Bishop died Monday after the plane crashed while trying to land at the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. His mother was taken to the hospital and released later.

Two people on the plane died as well. Authorities have not released their names.

Neighbors in the working class community that abuts the airport felt helpless Monday as Bishop paced and pleaded that her child be saved.

A motorist tugged at the SUV desperately trying to free the boy, said Anabel Fernandez, who lives across the street.

Fernandez’s Ring doorbell captured the plane plowing down onto Bishop’s SUV as she drove up Southwest 72 Avenue, less than a mile and a half from her home.

“We don’t know how it happened, but it happened. It is so sad,” Fernandez said Tuesday.

The six-seat airplane had just taken taken off when, for reasons that are unclear, the pilot decided to head back to the airport. The plane wasn’t in the air long enough or even high enough to be seen on radar at Air Traffic Control towers in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

As it headed back to one of the North Perry Airport’s four runways, it clipped a power line and then plowed into the SUV before exploding into flames along the fence that separates the airport from a residential community.

It’s possible the plane was having mechanical issues. It was last seen on radar flying just 20 minutes on March 9, records show

The plane, a Beachcraft Bonanza, had been listed for sale for $299,000. It is registered to Yaacov Nahom of Davie.

Several people gathered at Nahom’s home Tuesday but politely declined to speak with a reporter.

The names of the dead have not been officially released. Members of teachers union for the Broward School District, where Bishop is a teacher’s assistant, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel about Bishop and her son’s death.

“Since 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon we have been devastated,” said Anna Marie Pierpont, the union field representative.

Pierpont had met Taylor on many occasions and, like so many, was captivated by his charm and wit.

“He was so smart,” she said.

During a school board workshop Tuesday, board member Ann Murray described the child like this: “This little guy lit up the room — the most amazing comments to crack you up.”

Murray then called for a moment of silence.

Bishop works with special education children at Hollywood Hills Elementary School. Her mother, Gisele Bishop, and sister, Amanda Brasso, had previously worked there, but both now work in the district’s elementary learning department.

“This is definitely a Broward school family tragedy,” Pierpont said. “This is just devastating. My heart aches for what she is going through.”

The school district made grief counseling and mental health support available for employees and students. Union leader Anna Fusco went to the school Tuesday to visit teachers and assistants.

“They’re devastated. They’re handling it the best they can. I don’t know how to explain it. It was so sad,” she said.

“But of course they’ll pull through it for the good of their students. They’re an incredible group,” she said.

Many Hollywood Hills parents learned about Bishop and her son as they were picking their kids up from school about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Pierpont said she’d like to think that Taylor had the bravado and showmanship of an interviewer or a budding journalist. She said he was particularly fond of doing video chats on Facebook. During the calls, he’d eagerly hold up firetrucks and other toys describing them in great detail.

“He was so engaging and smart, talking a mile minute about his truck. I really think he had a future as an interviewer. He definitely had an air about him and knowledge. ‘This is a truck and this is what it does.’ He always wanted to share information.”

Bishop was a single parent, and her son spent a lot of time at the doctor’s office last year, according to a Facebook post.

Her Facebook page is filled with joyful images of a mother and son with ear-to-ear smiles mostly at the beach.

He was her everything to her, Piermont said.

“He was her valentine. He was her heart and soul,” Piermont said.

Pierpont said Taylor enjoyed going to union meetings and was eager to pass out papers and just be part of the group. “He was just a very happy little man.”

———

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to send Papua New Guinea vaccines as cases surge

    With rising infection rates, Papua New Guinea's fragile healthcare system is under pressure.

  • Munching maggots help Singapore startup secure lucrative biomaterial

    In a quiet, mainly residential district of Singapore, trays of writhing black soldier fly larvae munch their way through hundreds of kilograms of food waste a day. The protein-rich maggots can be sold for pet food or fertiliser, but at Insectta - a startup that says it is Singapore's first urban insect farm - they are bred to extract biomaterials that can be used in pharmaceuticals and electronics. "What these black soldier flies enable us to do is transform this food waste, which is a negative-value product, into a positive-value product," said Chua Kai-Ning, Insectta's co-founder and chief marketing officer.

  • US experts bash EU decision to pause AstraZeneca vaccine; Texas, 'OPEN 100%,' has nation's 3rd-worst vaccination rate: Live COVID-19 updates

    Duke University reported another 231 new cases from last week in its outbreak, nearly matching its total from the fall semester. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Mental Health Nonprofit Slams Will Forte Suicide Drama as ‘Wildly Irresponsible and Callous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following Friday’s development news of a Will Forte drama that centers on a grief-stricken man planning his own suicide, one mental health organization is criticizing the concept as “wildly irresponsible and callous.” The show, “Expiration Date,” is described as a “dark suburban soap” in which a man finds a life insurance policy that covers suicide, […]

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • This Is Us producers break down those 'difficult' dinners — and what that surprise visitor means

    Co-executive producers Casey Johnson and David Winsdor, plus director Ken Olin, offer insights into "I Got This."

  • Asian Stocks Mixed, Dollar Edges Up Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated Wednesday as investors weighed the strength of the economic recovery in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement. Benchmark Treasury yields hovered near their highest levels in over a year.Equity benchmarks were steady in Japan and down in Australia and South Korea. Shares in China and Hong Kong rallied off early lows. U.S. equity futures wavered after losses in energy and industrials dragged on the S&P 500, snapping three sessions of record-breaking gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from a record high, while Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.The Treasury 10-year yield traded around 1.62% ahead of day two of the Fed’s meeting, and a 20-year bond auction drew strong demand. Market-implied inflation expectations are at 12-year highs, and oil was steady below $65 a barrel. The dollar was stronger versus most major peers.The Fed’s new projections for rates and the economy, due Wednesday, are center stage as the global recovery gains traction. Rates markets are positioned for a hike sooner than the central bank’s current guidance suggests, with rising inflation expectations boosting bond yields and sparking a rotation from growth to value stocks. Seasoned bond investor Bill Gross predicted in a Bloomberg TV interview that inflation will rise to 3% to 4% in the coming months.“The concern is the assets that have worked best over the last decade -- rates, credit of all kinds and also long duration equities -- may not be the only games in town anymore,” said David Wong, investment strategist at AllianceBernstein.Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $56,000, down from a weekend peak above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% as of 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%.Topix index was flat.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index dropped 0.9%.Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%.Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1%.CSI 300 Index rallied 0.8%.CurrenciesThe yen fell 0.1% to 109.13 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5067 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1895, down 0.1%BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.72 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,731.49 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • Judge who said QAnon Shaman 'blatantly lied' during '60 Minutes' interview released 2 new videos disproving shaman's claims

    The footage appears to debunk claims made by the QAnon Shaman that officers "waved" protesters in on January 6 during the mob of the Capitol.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Had to Cancel These Multi-Day Destination Wedding Plans

    Let’s just say that it’s been a dramatic year for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Coming on the heels of their split, not-split news, is the fact that they had two lavish weddings planned and both of them were canceled, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. The original June wedding was supposed to be a multi-day […]

  • Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check Yet? Here’s How to Check Your Status

    The IRS' "Get My Payment" tool will let you know when to expect your check — if you're eligible

  • Amazon shoppers call this $30 compact pilates bar ‘convenient and effective’

    The padded bar collapses down, making it easy to store at home.

  • 'Helping the country prosper': Undocumented immigrants pay billions in US taxes each year — and have been for decades

    A 25-year-old IRS program allows undocumented immigrants to pay taxes, even though they're not eligible for benefits. Here are some of their stories.

  • Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb

    The Philippines' coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday. The Philippines' Civil Aeronautics Board on Tuesday capped passenger arrivals at Manila's international airport to a maximum of 1,500 per day from March 18 to April 19 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 631,320 people and killed 12,848 in the country.

  • Dangerous outbreak of tornadoes expected

    The month of March is known for its extremely volatile weather, as warm spring conditions battle to replace the cold of winter. When and where the collision between the two meet, severe weather and tornadoes are bound to emerge. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the forecast.

  • Michelle Obama urges friends Harry and Meghan to ‘forgive’ the royals in wake of bullying and racism claims

    Former first lady says she hopes they will find ‘clarity, love and resolve’ after Oprah Winfrey interview

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Tinder to introduce in-app background checks

    One of the world's most popular dating apps will add the paid service later this year.

  • Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters