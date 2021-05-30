Baby squid and 'water bears' set to become Nasa's newest tiny astronauts

David Millward
·2 min read
Tardigrades - or water bears - are considered the world&#39;s most resilient creatures
Tardigrades - or water bears - are considered the world's most resilient creatures

NASA's next trip to the International Space Station this week will include a few extra passengers than usual - more than 5,000 microscopic creatures being used to investigate the impact of zero gravity and long-term space travel on the human body.

The special cargo, which will be on board SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will comprise 128 glow-in-the-dark bobtail squid and 5,000 tardigrades - tiny creatures known as "water bears" because they resemble the animals under a microscope.

Tardigrades are useful for research because they are virtually indestructible.

"Some of the things that tardigrades can survive include being dried out, being frozen and being heated up past the boiling point of water," said Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming who is leading the experiment.

They can survive thousands of times as much radiation as we can and they can go for days or weeks with little or no oxygen.

"They've been shown to survive and reproduce during spaceflight, and can even survive prolonged exposure to the vacuum of outer space."

Scientists hope the lessons learned from the water bears' resilience can be applied to astronauts.

A bobtail squid, otherwise known as Euprymna scolopes - VW Pics&#xa0;
A bobtail squid, otherwise known as Euprymna scolopes - VW Pics

The tardigrades will be joined by a separate consignment of 128 baby bobtail squid, which are being sent to the station by the University of Florida.

They are part of an experiment designed to focus on how microbes, which are vital for a healthy digestive system, react with human tissue in space.

Bobtail squid, which are only three millimetres long, glow in the dark, making it easier for scientists to track the impact of bacteria on the body.

"Animals, including humans, rely on our microbes to maintain a healthy digestive and immune system," said Jaimie Foster, who is conducting the experiment.

"We do not fully understand how spaceflight alters these beneficial interactions."

Meanwhile, China has successfully docked a spacecraft with its embryonic space station.

The space station, called Tiangong - or heavenly palace, is expected to become fully operational next year.

Loaded with supplies, including meals such as shredded pork with garlic salt, the purpose of the mission is to pave the way for China to send astronauts to the station which is expected to remain in orbit for 15 years.

Recommended Stories

  • Los Angeles to Tokyo in an hour - a Texas startup is building a Mach 12 hypersonic plane that could dramatically reduce travel times

    Venus Aerospace, a Houston startup, said it was building a Mach 12 hypersonic aircraft capable of travelling from Lost Angeles to Tokyo in an hour.

  • Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

    Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a level of expertise and acclimation to high altitudes not needed for climbing most peaks in the U.S. “We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range," the National Park Service wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

  • Investors Who Bought Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 81%

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick...

  • Celebrities Had a Wild Time in the '90s. These Rare Photos From Inside the Parties Prove It.

    Famous people seemed to be having so much fun during the Clinton era. They also smoked a lot.

  • Microsoft says Russian hackers are behind latest phishing attack on U.S. government

    Microsoft says the same group of Russian hackers responsible for the SolarWinds hack have struck again, launching another cyberattack on several foreign and domestic agencies. According to Microsoft, the group targeted 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 organizations in an apparent phishing attack. Jamil Jaffer, senior vice president at IronNet Cybersecurity and the lead architect of the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act, joins CBSN to discuss how the group carried out this latest attack against the U.S. government.

  • Recovery efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed into a Tennessee lake possibly killing 7 people who were on board

    Among those on board the plane is Gwen Lara, a diet guru who founded Remnant Fellowship Church located in Brentwood, Tennessee.

  • Mayim Bialik Says It's an 'Immense Honor' to Guest Host Jeopardy! : 'An Unbelievable Opportunity'

    Mayim Bialik's guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! begins Monday

  • U.S. drawing up sanctions on Belarus officials

    The Biden administration is making a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government, after it recently forced the landing of a passenger jet and arrested a journalist on board.In a Friday statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. was also suspending a 2019 agreement between Washington and Minsk that allowed carriers from each country to use the other's airspace.Psaki called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, when the Ryanair passenger jet flying from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the plane to land.An opposition journalist on board was detained… drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.Psaki said the U.S., along with the EU and other allies, was developing a list of sanctions against key members of Lukashenko's government (quote) “associated with ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23."The United States last year imposed sanctions on eight Belarus officials over an August 2020 election that the West said was rigged.On June 3, the U.S. will re-impose "full blocking sanctions" on nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises, according to Psaki, which will prohibit Americans from dealing with those businesses.

  • Cowboys will play Keanu Neal at linebacker

    Keanu Neal spent his first five NFL seasons in Atlanta playing safety. The Cowboys signed him in free agency to play weakside linebacker. “I feel I can play safety, linebacker,” Neal said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Wherever they put me, I’m going to go out there and play at my best. Growing up, I [more]

  • CEO Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a Raptor rocket engine every 48 hours, disputing claims of a 'bottleneck' for the Artemis moon mission boosters

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said there wasn't a "bottleneck" in Raptor rocket production, as his company works on its Starship prototypes.

  • Meet Natasha Adams and Her Lifted 1990 Lexus LS400

    Through trial and error, Natasha Adams figured out how to turn her LS400 into an off-road machine, and she's hoping to encourage more women to join her adventure.

  • Boris Johnson secretly married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral

    Boris Johnson was married in a "small ceremony" on Saturday, the BBC reports. He is the first UK prime minister to marry while in office since 1822.

  • Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

    Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 31st, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day. Avoiding a fall back through the day’s pivot level would support a run at the day’s major resistance levels, however.

  • Naomi Osaka wins at French Open, speaks briefly

    Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.

  • Urban Meyer hands Chris Jericho laptop during All Elite Westling show

    How and why did Jaguars coach Urban Meyer take part in a professional wrestling match?

  • Fans Go Wild After Candace Cameron Bure Posts the Ultimate Beach Photo

    “Not enough 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 emojis!”

  • At least 2 dead, nearly 2 dozen wounded in mass shooting in Miami-Dade

    Witnesses say three people with guns opened fire outside a local concert venue.

  • Where to tapau: New restaurants to try in Singapore

    Some recent openings include restaurants inspired by local food, an omakase-style establishment, and even a fine-dining French space. Read on to find out what you can 'tapau.'

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    Hilye, or calligraphic panel containing a physical description of the Prophet Muhammad made in 1718 in the Galata Palace, Istanbul. Dihya Salim al-Fahim, (1718), via Wikimedia CommonsThe republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without images In my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day. Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of Muhammad An early image showing Prophet Mohammed appointing his cousin and son-in-law Ali as his successor in an an Islamic miniature from A.D. 1307. The work is attributed to Rashid al-din Fadlallah. Photo by Archiv Gerstenberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images That said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.” The Hilye-i Serif, by Hafiz Osman, 17th century. A calligraphic verbal description of Mohammed. Topkapi Palace Library, Istanbul. Hafiz Osman (1642–1698), via Wikimedia Commons These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretations The Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography. Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial past Providing historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed. With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University. Read more:Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the causeWhy there’s opposition to images of MuhammadThe attack on Charlie Hebdo: the problem is the Middle East, not Islam Suleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.