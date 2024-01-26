Baby starved to death, Las Vegas parents going to prison for 10-25 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father who prosecutors said starved his infant son to death was sentenced to 10-25 years in prison on Thursday.

Anthony Oceja, 35, could be released from prison in as early as five years since he will also receive credit for time served. He has been in jail since 2018.

His son, Hannibal Oceja, was 5 months old when he passed away that same year. The infant weighed five pounds, according to court records. The average weight for a 5-month-old is 15 pounds.

The child’s mother, Loreana Martinez, 30, previously agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 10-25 years in prison, also with credit for time served.

Oceja initially turned down a plea deal and went to trial. After the jury returned a guilty verdict, Oceja agreed to the plea deal.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci asked Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones to sentence Oceja to more time in prison.

“To me, there is a difference between co-defendant who took responsibility and the defendant who stands before you and took responsibility after a guilty verdict,” Pesci said.

Judge Jones pointed out that she could not punish Oceja for exercising his right to go to trial.

“I went to trial to prove innocence. You know, I love my kids,” Oceja said in court. “I miss my son every day. I mourn his death. I celebrate his birthday. No matter what they say. I love my son.”

Both parents’ plea deals included guilty pleas of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm. Oceja pleaded guilty to an additional charge of cruelty to animals.

Police said they found four dogs in their home in poor health from not being fed enough. Oceja was ordered to pay restitution to Clark County animal control of more than $1,000.

Oceja’s sister, Diana Jackson, spoke virtually at the sentencing and said that she adopted the couple’s two surviving children.

“The children today are happy and full of life from love and they would like to see him one day just as much as the rest of us in a world where we could heal together as a whole,” Jackson said, asking Jones to give her brother the same sentence Martinez received.

“We have suffered enough and we just want to be able to heal with him one day outside of jailhouse walls,” Jackson said.

A grand jury had indicted the parents on charges including murder.

When jurors were shown photos of the infant, one juror yelled, “Oh my God.”

On Feb. 25, 2018, Martinez called 911 after Hannibal was unresponsive. A doctor testified the baby was so dehydrated, it was too difficult to put an IV in his vein. The needle had to go directly into his bones instead.

Investigators took photos of the family’s home which showed a kitchen with food – both on the stove and in the fridge.

The parents’ two other children were described as socially delayed.

According to records, a daughter who a pediatrician previously noted as emaciated and diagnosed her with failure to thrive. Investigators said a son was also malnourished and dehydrated.

Martinez told detectives she suffered from postpartum depression after her first child, took medicine for less than a week and stopped, according to grand jury transcripts.

There were also warning signs about baby Hannibal. Records show that during a visit to the pediatrician, Dr. Shazia Kirmani expressed concern about his weight and noted the mother was uncooperative with her medical recommendations. And after that, Martinez was a no-show to three follow-up appointments.

It appeared that Dr. Kirmani, who by law must report suspected child abuse or neglect, did not contact Child Protective Services.

Two months after that appointment, which another pediatrician testified was a “major, major problem, major red flag,” baby Hannibal died.

8 News Now reached out to Dr. Kirmani for a statement and received no comment in 2018. Attempts to reach her in 2024 were unsuccessful.

Oceja and Martinez remained in the Clark County Detention Center as of Jan. 25. They will eventually be transferred to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

For more information on reporting child abuse or neglect, visit https://dcfs.nv.gov/Tips/CA/ChildAbuse/.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.