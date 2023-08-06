Baby stroller contained shaved keys, knives, pistol magazine and ammo, Lacey police say

After a man and woman were detained for theft, officers found weapons and other items stashed in a baby stroller used by the two suspects, Lacey police announced on social media.

About 7:55 p.m. July 30, police were dispatched to Marshalls at South Sound Center in Lacey after reports the man and woman were concealing stolen items in a baby stroller, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said Sunday.

After a search of bags in the stroller, police found the following: stolen merchandise from the store, drug paraphernalia, shaved car keys, knives, a pistol magazine and ammunition.

A stolen firearm also was recovered from a nearby dumpster that the male suspect had tossed it into. He fled from the scene and escaped, Knight said.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

The woman was arrested, while police said the man was identified and charges would be referred to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office. Arrest information and the potential charges were not immediately known.