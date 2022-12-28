Baby suffering from hypothermia rescued from abandoned stolen car in south Minneapolis

A baby boy suffering from hypothermia was rescued from an abandoned stolen car in south Minneapolis shortly after sunrise Tuesday, officials said.

The temperature was barely in the double digits shortly after 8 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. Oakland Avenue, where the boy was located alone in the car, police said.

"The child was not dressed for the weather conditions," read a statement from police issued late Tuesday afternoon. Police did not disclose how long the baby was left alone in the cold.

The boy was taken from the car in the residential neighborhood to HCMC for treatment of hypothermia, the statement read, adding that his condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

The identity of the child and the mother are known by police, who have yet to elaborate on how the baby came to be left alone in the car.

The stolen car, a 1997 Lexus sedan, is owned by a 60-year-old woman who lives more than 130 miles to the northwest in the Douglas County town of Nelson, according to police.