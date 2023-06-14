Baby suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Jun. 13—An Odessa woman was arrested late Monday night following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries for a one-month-old girl.

According to the City of Odessa, Daisy Cordero, 32, was driving a Lexus RX350 when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze that had stopped for a red light on Grandview at Maple Avenue around 11:15 p.m..

The baby was in the backseat of the Chevy along with a 1-year-old boy. According to the city, the boy and the 19-year-old driver of the Chevy were taken to Medical Center Hospital and treated for their injuries. The baby was flown to a Lubbock hospital.

Cordero was arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injuries, unlawful carrying of a weapon, accident involving serious bodily injuries and bribery. The latter charge is the most serious charge she's facing and is punishable by two to 20-year prison sentence.

She remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday afternoon. No bonds had yet been set.

Jail records show Cordero was arrested in May on a possession of a controlled substance charge.