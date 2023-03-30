Baby suffers skull fracture at Oakwood home, father charged with aggravated battery

Mar. 29—A Snellville man was accused of fracturing his 2-month-old son's skull, causing hemorrhages in both eyes and other serious injuries, according to authorities.

Mohamed Tawfik Bogoreh, 23, was charged with aggravated battery and first-degree child cruelty. He was booked Monday, March 27, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Oakwood Police Investigator Brian Mathis said the baby's injuries were first reported to law enforcement Sept. 25.

According to the warrants obtained by Mathis, Bogoreh was accused of causing a left frontal fracture to his son's skull along with internal bleeding the night before at an Oakwood residence.

The warrants said the baby had fractures to his ribs and wrist while also suffering extensive retinal hemorrhages in both eyes.

Bogoreh is one of the boy's primary caretakers and gave "inconsistent statements as to how the child was injured," according to the warrants.

Doctors said the skull fracture and internal bleeding "will definitely cause the child to have a learning disorder later in life," according to the warrants.

Mathis declined to provide further information on what preceded the alleged cruelty.

Bogoreh was picked up from the Gwinnett County Detention Center before being brought to the Hall County Jail on the Oakwood warrants.

Bogoreh requested a public defender, but an attorney had not been assigned to him as of Wednesday, March 29.