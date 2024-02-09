Baby surrendered at west Louisville fire station adopted after 500+ days in foster care

After more than 500 days in Kentucky's foster care system, a toddler who was originally turned over to a west Louisville fire station in a shoe box as an infant has formally been adopted.

Chris and Brittany Tyler, who are also parents of an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, adopted the boy they named Samuel on Dec. 18. The family appeared on NBC's "TODAY" show on Friday.

Brittany Tyler told the news outlet that his birth mother had left him in the shoe box with a blanket and a note explaining why she couldn't keep him.

“At the bottom, she wrote ‘I love you,’” she said.

Samuel's birth mother was legally allowed to give him up anonymously through Kentucky's Safe Infants Act. A parent can leave babies who are younger than 30 days old at a designated safe place and those children are placed with a family to be adopted.

Days after seeing the news of him being dropped off at a fire station, Brittany Tyler received a call about fostering the baby boy, who at the time weighed 3 pounds and was in a neonatal intensive care unit.

"Samuel is the apple of our eye," Chris Tyler told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin during the interview. "Every day we're just so grateful and thankful that he's here, and we're able to be his parents."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Baby left at west Louisville fire station in 2022 adopted