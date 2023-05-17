Baby was ‘sweating profusely’ in 100-degree car while dad got haircut, WA cops say

A 6-month-old baby was rescued from a car that had reached temperatures of over 100 degrees, Washington police said.

Lacey police received a call on May 16 about a baby locked inside a car in a parking lot, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Although the weather outside was in the mid-70s, Lacey Fire District Three personnel determined that parts of the car had reached 100 degrees to 140 degrees, officials said.

Police said the baby was “sweating profusely” and “had been in the car going on at least 20 minutes.”

The baby was rescued from the car and deemed OK after being medically evaluated, police said.

The baby’s dad came out from a store and told officials that he’d been getting a haircut, according to the release. Officials said people had gone inside the store to get the attention of the vehicle owner.

The baby was taken by a family member who arrived at the scene, police said.

Officials referred charges of child neglect and contacted Child Protective Services, according to the Facebook post.

Police urge the public to remember that if the outside temperature is 80 degrees, the inside of a car will reach 99 degrees in 10 minutes, 109 degrees in 20 minutes, 114 degrees in 30 minutes and 123 degrees in 60 minutes, according to the post.

“As the weather gets nicer, please make sure that you check the backseat before exiting your vehicle, and NEVER leave a child or pet in the car in hot weather,” police said.

Lacey is about 60 miles southwest of Seattle.

