Baby and toddler brother found stabbed to death in bathtub, NY cops say. Mom charged

A baby boy and his 3-year-old brother were repeatedly stabbed at a family shelter following a 911 call about their mother acting “irrational,” according to police in New York City. Both boys, Octavius Fleming-Canada and Dashawn Fleming, died.

Before the children were found with stab wounds on their necks and torsos, their 22-year-old mother was taken into custody after trying to burn items inside a kitchen, authorities said at a news conference. Minutes later, police returned after getting a second 911 call about two babies not breathing at the shelter in the Bronx on Nov. 26.

Upon returning, officers discovered the boys underwater in a bathtub while covered in stab wounds, The New York Times reported.

Now the mother is facing murder charges, the NYPD confirmed Nov. 28 in a statement to McClatchy News.

Dimone Fleming, who lives in an apartment at the family shelter, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with her sons’ deaths, according to the NYPD.

She was charged with two counts of murder involving multiple victims, two counts of murder with intention and two counts of murder with depraved indifference to a person less than 11 years old, police said.

Initially, police arrived at the family shelter and found Fleming naked and “irrational,” officials said during the news conference. After she was taken into custody, she was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

At the time, an officer was informed by a family friend that Fleming’s children were with their father, authorities said.

Neighbors told WABC that Fleming and the father got in a heated argument on Nov. 25. That night, he slept outside the apartment in a car because Fleming told security to keep him out, according to the outlet, which cited police.

The father raced into the apartment after Fleming was taken to the hospital, according to WABC. There, he found his children in the bathtub.

“He was screaming, ‘Help me!’ And I came and opened my door and I see him coming down the hall with the two boys in his arms,” a neighbor told the outlet. “They were dead, they were dead. There was blood everywhere.”

Story continues

Officers and an unspecified family member tried resuscitating the boys until an ambulance arrived, authorities said at the news conference.

The children were taken to New York-Presbyterian hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Fleming and the father of 11-month-old Octavius previously lived in an apartment but moved to the family shelter after becoming homeless, The New York Times reported.

She is in custody as authorities continue to investigate, according to the NYPD.

12-year-old found dead in abandoned home after Russian roulette, Mississippi cops say

Woman comes home to find parents dead in garage, Utah police say. Her son was arrested

Father, son found tied up with throats slashed 35 years ago. Now there’s a conviction