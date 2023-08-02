Baby with umbilical cord attached abandoned in Texas heat wave for 20 hours, cops say

A newborn baby was rescued after it was left outside during a heat wave for hours, Texas police said.

An unidentified man and woman were captured on camera placing a basket outside a San Antonio church around 1 a.m. on July 17, according to a Crime Stoppers report. They then left the area on foot.

Later that day, a cyclist spotted the “suspicious” object and decided to investigate, according to a news release Aug 2. from the San Antonio Police Department.

He noticed a leg poking out from under a black jacket, and upon moving the jacket, saw a baby inside, police said. The child, who appeared calm, still had its umbilical cord attached.

The baby had been inside the covered basket for almost 20 hours, according to the Crime Stoppers report, which added, “The temperature high for the day was 110° Fahrenheit.”

Police were sent to the scene, where they recovered a note.

The situation remains under investigation, and police are attempting to identify the two individuals seen leaving the church.

San Antonio officials are planning to install “baby boxes,” places to safely surrender newborn children, within the city, according to KENS5.

