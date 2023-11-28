Baby wrapped in blanket, with umbilical cord attached, found in home’s backyard, Palatka police say

A baby with their umbilical cord still attached was found in the backyard of a home in Palatka early Sunday morning, the Palatka Police Department said.

Police were called at 12:40 a.m. to a home on North 17th Street after a baby wrapped in a blanket was found in the home’s backyard.

PPD said in a Facebook post that officers determined the baby had just been born, as the baby had no clothes on and its umbilical cord was still attached.

Press Release On Sunday November 26, 2023 at approximately 12:40 AM Palatka Police Officers responded to a residence on... Posted by Palatka Police Department on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The complainant told police she did not know where the baby came from or who put the child in the backyard.

Police looked inside the home and found physical evidence that the baby had been born inside the home.

“Investigators were able to determine a fifteen-year-old female who resides in the residence gave birth to the child,” PPD said in its post.

The baby was taken to HCA Putnam Hospital and “is in stable condition and doing well,” police said. PPD did not say in its post if the child was a boy or girl.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

