This Baby Yoda plush doll is one of the hottest toys of 2020—and it's at a big discount

May the savings be with you.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You don't have to be a Jedi Master to know when there's a killer Star Wars deal. Case in point? Mattel's Star Wars The Child plush toy, a.k.a. one of the hottest toys of the holiday season, is on sale at Amazon right now for a stellar discount—and you don't even need to use the Force to find it.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

A long time ago, in a reality far, far away, you'd probably have to stand in line and wait for hours on end to grab ahold of a toy as popular as this one, you can get this 4.9-star rated buddy—originally $24.99 and on sale for $17.49—delivered right to your door. If you're a Prime member and order it now, you can even get it shipped for free well ahead of the holidays.

Inspired by the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, this 11-inch doll, widely referred to as Baby Yoda, is so adorable, it'll make your giftee feel like they can take on the whole Empire themselves. With more than 11,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this green-skinned, big-eared cutie is like getting all the magic of The Child but none of the hassle of having to dodge danger on the reg, like the show's titular bounty hunter.

Inspired by "The Mandalorian," this plush toy is a must-have for "Star Wars" lovers.

One Amazon shopper wrote: "This first thing you’ll notice about this doll, besides the undeniable cuteness, is how big it is ... the head sculpt is just perfect and I love how the eyes are separate pieces rather than being just painted on. Kudos for Hasbro for not going the cheap route."

Several other Amazon reviewers speculated that this first-edition release might even end up becoming a collectible, with one noting, "Won't be surprised if this first edition release goes for $500+ this holiday season ... Look at all these reviews of people who are in 'love' with it. That feeling is not going away."

Story continues

While the Jedi council is still out on whether or not this plush toy will sell out completely by the end of the holiday season, one thing's for sure: It's a must-have for the Star Wars lover in your life, so get it on sale while the Force is still strong with this deal.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Baby Yoda: Save big on this Mattel The Child plush toy right now