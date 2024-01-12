‘He was a baby, a young man;’ Stunned witness recounts seeing deadly shooting near elementary school

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near a Dayton elementary school on Friday.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to a witness who found herself in the middle of the crime scene. Hear her describe what she saw on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.

When police got to the scene, they found one person dead. Police only identified the victim as a male on Friday, noting they were unsure of his age.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to a woman who was sitting in her car, enjoying her lunch when she saw the shooting happen.

“He was bleeding. His head was in a whole puddle of blood,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.



