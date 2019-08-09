The Babylon Pump & Power (ASX:BPP) Share Price Is Up 31% And Shareholders Are Holding On

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Babylon Pump & Power Limited (ASX:BPP) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Babylon Pump & Power for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Because Babylon Pump & Power is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Babylon Pump & Power's revenue grew by 982%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 31% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Babylon Pump & Power. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

Babylon Pump & Power shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 31% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 11% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. If you would like to research Babylon Pump & Power in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

