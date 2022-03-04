Babylon teacher arraigned on rape charges

Reuters
When Russia invaded Ukraine last week French professor Yves Gineste didn't think twice - he set off on a four-day drive to the eastern edge of Slovakia to offer his Perpignan house to refugees. Bearing a cardboard sign seeking "One family for a house in France, travel and house free", he registered with a charity at Vysne Nemecke, a crossing on the Slovakia-Ukraine border. A few hours later he was helping 26-year-old manicurist Nastia Kiselyova, along with a friend travelling with her daughter and niece, load their belongings into his camper van prior to heading back the around 2,000 km (1,200 miles) to southwest France.