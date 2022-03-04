Babylon teacher arraigned on rape charges

Reuters

Thousands of Serbs waving Russian flags and carrying pictures of President Vladimir Putin marched through Belgrade to the Russian embassy on Friday, in a rare show of public support for Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. Serbia is performing a delicate balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia. For many ordinary Serbs, the memory of NATO's bombing of strategic targets in Serbia to bring an end to the Balkan wars of the 1990s is still all too fresh, an action that was strongly opposed by Russia at the U.N. Security Council.