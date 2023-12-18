Babymonster's 'Batter Up' music video sets new YouTube record

[Source]

Rising K-pop girl group Babymonster has achieved another new YouTube milestone with their debut single's music video for "Batter Up."

New record set: Released on Nov. 27, the music video surpassed the 100 million views milestone in just over 18 days and three hours on Dec. 15 at 3:23 a.m. KST. The achievement, announced by YG Entertainment on Friday, set a new record for the fastest debut by a K-pop group.

Record-breaking feat: The seven-member group, composed of members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita (with Ahyeon currently on temporary hiatus), broke the previous record held by Aespa's "Black Mamba," which took approximately one month and 21 days.

The “Batter Up” video also set a record for most views for a debut music video within 24 hours in K-pop history, surpassing 22.59 million views. It then surpassed the 50 million views mark on Dec. 1 at 7:48 a.m. KST, a milestone achieved in just under four days and eight hours. As of this writing, the video has accumulated over 109 million views.

More views elsewhere: The other performance videos of "Batter Up" have also received a positive response on YouTube. The group's dance performance for the track has now exceeded 22 million views and the live performance has now surpassed 19 million views, as of this writing. Even their dance practice video, released less than a week ago, has now been viewed over 13 million times.

Beyond YouTube viewership: The track not only dominated the iTunes song charts in 21 countries but also landed at the 101st spot at the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and the 49th place at the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

