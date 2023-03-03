Baby's body found in shed during search for Constance Marten's newborn

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with manslaughter - Handout

The body of a baby was found inside a shed on an allotment where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were living rough, a court has heard.

The pair appeared in court on Friday charged with manslaughter, concealing the birth of a baby and perverting the course of justice, two days after the remains of the baby were found.

Crawley Magistrates Court heard on Friday that the body of a newborn was discovered at an allotment on the South Downs on Wednesday, following a huge search operation around Brighton.

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court - Andrew Matthews

The infant is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Ms Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.

