Baby's bruises lead to Muncie father's arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — Bruises on a 6-month-old baby led to the arrest of the child's father.

Jordan T. Storie, 22, of Muncie, was taken into custody Friday on preliminary counts of battery on a juvenile and neglect of a dependent resulting in injury.

The Indiana Department of Child Services that day was informed a 6-month-old boy had been brought to a local physician's office with "significant bruising to his upper right arm that clearly appeared to be caused by someone grabbing and squeezing the arm."

City police said there were "three clear striation marks from the gaps between the fingers of what appeared to be an adult-sized hand."

More:Deadly month of July ends for Muncie, Delaware County

A witness told officer she had left the baby in Storie's care the night before and returned home to hear the Muncie man "screaming from inside their apartment on the second floor when she got out of the car."

The baby, in a crib, was also screaming and crying, she said. The woman said she was able to calm the baby, and did not notice the bruises on his upper right arm before taking him to a scheduled medical appointment the next day.

Storie agreed to come to City Hall to be interviewed by officers, and at first suggested the bruises came from him tossing the child into the air and catching him.

Later, however, he reportedly acknowledged he had squeezed the boy's upper arms "much harder than he should have," an affidavit said.

Storie said he had stayed up most of the previous night playing video games, and was "extremely tired and irritable" when he grew frustrated with the child.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

He also acknowledged earlier causing bruising on the child's upper thighs, maintaining that stemmed from an incident two weeks earlier when he caught the baby as he rolled off a couch.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Storie, who was released after posting bond at the Delaware County jail.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Baby's bruises lead to Muncie father's arrest