Baby's death a homicide; suspect charged

Aug. 23—PLYMOUTH — The death of a Plymouth baby last week was a homicide, investigators have concluded. And the suspect in her death has now been charged.

The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office released an update Monday, saying Mercedes Lain, now identified as 10-and-a-half-months old, died from blunt force injuries to her head. The manner of death was deemed a homicide.

The results followed an autopsy that was conducted at Saint Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne on Friday, Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said in the news release.

Mercedes was the subject of an intense search across multiple northern Indiana counties for several days after she was reported missing Aug. 15. She was said to be in the care of a man, Justin Miller of Hamlet, a relative of the girl's parents who'd offered to babysit her for that weekend. When he didn't return her home, an Indiana Silver Alert was activated to find the two.

Miller, 37, was found first and alone on Aug. 16. He was taken into custody, and when interviewed by police, he allegedly gave conflicting stories about Mercedes' whereabouts. But on last Wednesday, he allegedly told investigators the girl had died at a house in Mishawaka on Saturday the 14th, and he drove the body to a remote area to dispose of it.

He allegedly led police to the location, and police recovered Mercedes' remains from a forest in Starke County beyond the T-intersection of C.R. 1025 East and C.R. 50 North, west of Plymouth.

The case against Miller was filed Monday, a week after his arrest. He's now formally charged with a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Chipman's release said he remains jailed in Marshall County in lieu of a $100,000 bond, though the case filing shows a warrant was also issued.

Chipman also said Miller is expected to appear for his initial hearing in Marshall County Superior Court 1 on Tuesday morning.

Mercedes' parents — Kenneth Lain, 41, and Tiffany Coburn, 32, both of Plymouth — are also charged in the case, with each facing a Level 6 felony count of neglect of a dependent following their arrests during the investigation.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.