Baby's rib fractures lead to Muncie parents' Christmas arrests

MUNCIE, Ind. — The discovery that their 2-month-old son had multiple rib fractures led to the arrests, on Christmas morning, of a Muncie couple.

Faith Leann Sharrock, 21, and Jason Wade Gregory, 32, were both preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Sharrock also faces a preliminary count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, another Level 3 felony.

She reportedly admitted squeezing her child "hard, with both hands," when she became frustrated with him, Kris Swanson, a Muncie Police Department sergeant, wrote in an affidavit.

Muncie police investigators — and officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services — were notified Friday that the baby, then at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, had several broken ribs, along with a fracture of his clavicle (also known as the collarbone) that was in the process of healing.

The baby also had "a variety of bruises," according to an affidavit.

The infant was flown by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Sharrock, Gregory and "all other adult members of their household" were interviewed ty detectives at City Hall. All of the witnesses agreed the baby was in the care of his mother the majority of the time.

Sharrock and Gregory both admitted to "regular drug use," Swanson wrote, and acknowledged noticing "the bruising on (their son's) body" when bathing him.

Sharrock said she believed she and Gregory "probably both did it" when asked about the child's injuries. She later admitted squeezing the baby after becoming frustrated "approximately two to three weeks ago," according to the affidavit.

The Muncie woman — formally arrested at 1:42 a.m. on Saturday — continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $60,000 bond.

She already faced a total of four charges in cases pending in Delaware County courts — criminal trespass, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and theft

The bond for Gregory, arrested at the same time, was set at $40,000.

The Muncie man faced two charges — failure to a sex offender to possess identification and possession of paraphernalia — pending in local courts.

Gregory's record includes convictions for sexual misconduct with a minor, failure to register as a sex or violent offender, possession of a narcotic drug and dealing in marijuana,

