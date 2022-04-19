Babysitter accused of raping two children under 10 years old arrested

A man accused of raping two children he was babysitting was arrested by Dayton Police Tuesday.

Theodore Slaughter, 37, of Dayton, was accused of raping the children last week at his home on King Avenue.

>> Liam, Olivia come in as top baby names in Ohio

“Slaughter threatened to kill the children if they disclosed what happened,” Dayton detectives said in court records. “When confronted the next morning by the children’s mother, Mr. Slaughter fled the residence.”

Dayton police said Slaughter was caught sexually abusing the two children by a sibling who was also at the house.

Slaughter is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on two counts of rape after a warrant was issued for his arrest late Monday afternoon.