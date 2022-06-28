Babysitter arrested in fentanyl death of 15-month-old
A babysitter is facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old.
Athens-Clarke County Police say detectives arrested Pamala Graves, 59, of Elberton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Graves was caring for the child when the 15-month-old was exposed to the illegal narcotics, according to investigators.
Police learned of the incident from the Children’s Hospital in Augusta. The hospital reported a child was receiving treatment for exposure to the drugs on June 25. The child, who has not been identified, later died.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 Subway workers shot by customer over sandwich just started jobs 3 weeks ago
VA employee seen on camera body-slamming veteran finally suspended after
Longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris among three people shot in Buckhead
Preliminary investigation indicates the child’s death was a result of exposure to illegal narcotics.
The child was exposed to Fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine, according to Athens-Clarke County police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police detective Jason Cooke at 762-400-7130 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: