Babysitter arrested for mistreatment of animal after Sussex family finds missing dog dead

An 18-year-old was arrested for mistreatment of animals after the 8-year-old Chihuahua of the family she babysits was found deceased in its Sussex home Friday, according to a news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

The Waukesha County Communications Center was notified at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 26 of a family dog that was found deceased inside its home in the Village of Sussex, according to the news release. Upon arrival to the home, deputies observed the dog had a stab wound and a plastic bag had been placed over its head.

The family had an 18-year-old babysitter at the home on Jan. 25, and they suspected she had killed the dog, according to the news release. The family had posted on social media requesting help looking for Batman, their missing black Chihuahua, before they found him deceased.

After the deputies interviewed the family's 18-year-old babysitter at her Washington County residence, she was arrested for mistreatment of animals. According to the news release, she has been placed in the Waukesha County Jail on a felony charge until her initial court appearance.

"While the victims of this incident grieve the loss of a beloved family pet, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department fully recognizes the severity of this crime," said Lt. Nicholas Wenzel from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department in its news release.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The family of the dog declined to immediately comment to the Journal Sentinel.

This is a developing story.

