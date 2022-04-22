Babysitter arrested year after Shareese Lattimore, 7, was killed crossing street

Shareese Lattimore, 7, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Vine Street near Ehrman Street.

A babysitter facing charges in connection with the death of 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore, who was killed crossing a busy section of Vine Street, was arrested Thursday, jail records show.

The arrest comes nearly a year after Mesha Williams, 41, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, according to records filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Previous Enquirer reporting and the indictment filed in June of last year identified the babysitter as Mesha Smith, but jail and court records now identify her as Mesha Williams.

Williams is accused of abandoning Shareese and another girl prompting them both to try to run across the street in March 2021.

Shareese Lattimore, 7, was killed when she crossed Vine Street, just south of Ehrman, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Another young girl was also hit. Vine Street is four lanes, with two in each directions. Cars park on both sides of the street. Police say the girls were not in the crosswalk, which is at Ehrman. The vehicle that struck the girls was driven by a 17-year-old who stopped and cooperated with police.

Prosecutors say Williams left the girls unattended to get into a vehicle on the other side of the road. Eventually, the girls tried to cross the road to get to her and were struck, officials said.

Jail records show Williams was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Thursday afternoon following her extradition from Detroit. Williams was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shareese Lattimore: Babysitter arrested over a year after girl's death