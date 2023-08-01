Babysitter arrested after suffocating, strangling 1-year-old, police say
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after police say she nearly killed a 1-year-old child.
According to Gainesville Police Department, Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, has been charged with felony cruelty to children and felony aggravated assault.
Police say Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled the child in February.
She is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Gainesville police for more information about this incident.
