Babysitter charged with manslaughter of toddler admits she grabbed child by legs and struck head on table

A New York babysitter charged with the manslaughter of a 23-month-old boy admitted that she grabbed the toddler by the legs and struck his head on a coffee table, according to court papers.

Syracuse.com reported that 24-year-old Jessica Sims was charged with first-degree manslaughter of the Lennox Santaigo who died from severe brain injuries.

Lennox’s obituary described the boy as having an “infectious smile” and that he radiated love to everyone he met.

The woman was running her own daycare out of her apartment in Orchard Estates Mattydale and on the 17 July called 911 and reported Lennox had fallen out of a chair and hit his head, the website reported.

When emergency services arrived at the apartment, Lennox was unconscious, but breathing with a weak pulse, Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt Jon Seeber said.

Lennox died two days later on 19 July after undergoing brain surgery for a severe head injury, according to the report.

However, when speaking to the police, her story kept changing and the babysitter eventually admitted that she had caused the injuries to the boy.

Sims is accused of acting with intent to injure the boy, but not cause his death.

It is unclear why she caused the injuries to the toddler.

Sims remains jailed on $25,000 cash or $100,000 bond bail and is not eligible for mandatory release due to the seriousness of the crime.

If convicted it is said Ms Sims could face up to 25 years in prison.

Read more

Coronavirus: What is herd immunity and is it a possibility?

DC Councilman says he was sexually abused by Catholic priest as a boy

Five tweets that prove Trump didn’t take coronavirus seriously

Ghislaine Maxwell files lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein estate