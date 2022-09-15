Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old boy, sheriff says

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a young boy she was watching died, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department.

Makellie Durham was babysitting two children in Corinth, Mississippi on September 13 when paramedics responded to a call of an unresponsive two-year-old boy, the sheriff’s office said.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy with multiple bruises and marks, according to the sheriff’s office.

While that boy was being rushed to Magnolia Regional Hospital, an 11-month-old girl was also found at the house with multiple injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

That baby girl was also taken to Magnolia Regional hospital and both ere children were transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two days later on Thursday, September 15, the boy died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The girl, on Thursday, was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Durham, who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, was arrested and has been charged with capital murder for the death of the two-year-old boy and felony child abuse for assaulting the 11-month-old girl, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

