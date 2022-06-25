Babysitter convicted of raping child in 2019, DA says

A north Shelby County man was found guilty of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting for family friends in 2019 after a jury deliberated for 20 minutes on Friday, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

According to a release, Travis Ruzicha (aka Ruzicka), 22, of Drummonds, was convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery after a four-day trial and Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft revoked his bond plus set sentencing for August.

The incidents occurred on July 21 and July 22 in 2019 at a home in Memphis where Ruzicha, a family friend, was babysitting the young girl, a release said.

According to court documents, when the mother returned, the daughter told her that Ruzicha had kissed her and touched her inappropriately several times throughout the day in different parts of the house.

He is due to be sentenced on Aug. 12.

