Babysitter at gym’s day care charged with child sex crimes in Louisiana, feds say

A man accused of child sex crimes was in charge of babysitting children at a Louisiana gym, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Now, investigators are searching for possible victims.

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Max Cory Johnson Jr. on July 24 in connection with an ongoing investigation into child sexual exploitation, authorities said in a news release.

Johnson, a day care specialist at a YouFit in Harvey, is accused of “accessing and downloading” materials depicting child sexual abuse, according to investigators.

He’s been working at the gym since December 2022.

McClatchy News reached out to YouFit Gyms for comment on Aug. 2 and was awaiting a response.

The fitness chain has more than 60 locations nationwide, some which offer a “Tot Spot” for members’ children to play in a “fun, safe, and supervised babysitting environment,” according to YouFit’s website.

Investigators said they’re working to identify potential victims Johnson may have had contact with, considering where he was working at the time of the alleged criminal online activity.

“HSI, along with our dedicated law enforcement partners, remains committed to identifying individuals who prey on our most vulnerable population — especially those who hold positions of public trust,” acting Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens said in a statement.

Harvey is a suburb to the south of New Orleans.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

