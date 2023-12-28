Babysitter stabs 1-year-old and 4-year-old multiple times in Illinois, police say

An Illinois woman is facing two counts of attempted murder after police say she stabbed a 1-year-old and 4-year-old she was babysitting, news outlets reported.

On Nov. 17, police responded to a home in Lisle. When they arrived, they reported finding the two young girls covered in blood, WLS reported.

Police said Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, was babysitting the girls and stabbed them multiple times in the back and chest areas, according to WFLD.

Officers said one of the girls was found in a kitchen sitting on the floor and one was in a bathroom with Kouchoukos, whose clothes were “soaked in blood” while she was unresponsive, CBS News reported.

McClatchy News was unable to find an attorney listed for Kouchoukos.

“This is an extremely disturbing case for all those involved,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin told WFLD.

Officials say they found an empty bottle of wine and a near-empty bottle of rum at the home, according to WLS, along with multiple knives with blood stains.

Both girls were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, CBS News reported.

“We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery,” Berlin told WFLD.

Kouchoukos appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 27, for a pretrial. In addition to attempted murder, she is charged with two counts of aggravated battery — child under 13, and aggravated battery — use of deadly weapon.

She is due back in court on Jan. 12.

