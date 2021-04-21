Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

Dawson White
·2 min read

A Texas man is facing a capital murder charge after a 1-year-old boy left in his care suffered several injuries and later died.

Investigators say Marvin Rex Lake, 24, was babysitting the infant and other young children in El Paso earlier this month while their mothers went to work, KVIA reported.

Lake and the mother of the other kids had a video call around 5 p.m. during which the infant — identified as Ahren DeHart — was seen to be “in good health and alert, but was crying and fussy,” El Paso police said, according to KFOX.

Several hours later, Lake reportedly called the mother again and said Ahren had started vomiting up something red and had “rag-dolled,” the outlet reported.

When the mothers returned, they discovered Ahren unresponsive, according to KVIA. The infant was rushed to the hospital where doctors determined the child had a skull fracture among other serious injuries.

Police were called to the hospital early April 13 to investigate the “non-accidental” injuries, KWTX reported.

The infant was placed on life support and died from his injuries April 16, according to the outlet.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ahren died of intentional trauma/homicide, according to KETK.

Investigators said Lake drove himself to the police department and initially told officers he didn’t know how Ahren got his injuries, KTSM reported. His story soon changed.

Lake reportedly told police that he’d used wrestling moves on the infant, who then slipped out of his hands and hit the frame of a futon, according to the outlet. Lake also told police he grabbed Ahren “like a football,” KTSM reported.

Lake explained that he has anger issues and doesn’t know his own strength, according to KFOX. The day before Ahren died, Lake reportedly told police, “I did not hurt his head, I only caused the internal injuries,” the outlet reported.

Lake was arrested Monday and taken to the El Paso County Jail, according to KWTX.

A bond hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, court records show.

The other infant and toddler in Lake’s care were also injured, police say, and the Crime Against Children Unit is investigating, KWTX reported.

Read next:

6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald’s drive-thru, Illinois police say

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia cop accused of donating to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund is fired

    Police said Rittenhouse shot and killed two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

  • U.S. adds about 100 countries to its 'Do Not Travel' advisory list

    The U.S. State Department has added about 100 countries this week to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisory list, putting the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, Germany and others on the list, citing a "very high level of COVID-19." On Monday, the State Department said it would boost the number of countries receiving its highest advisory rating to about 80% of countries worldwide. Before Tuesday, the State Department listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Do Not Travel."

  • Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes after riot, medical examiner says

    An autopsy revealed that Sicknick, who died hours after the Capitol riot, suffered two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a blood clot.

  • Durham police say 2 children reported missing have been found safe

    The sister and brother, ages 5 and 2, had been reported last seen Monday

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • Kate Winslet Gave a Rare Update on Her 20-Year-Old Daughter Mia Threapleton

    If you’re shocked to find out that Kate Winslet has a 20-year-old daughter who’s followed her mom’s footsteps into acting, there’s a reason for that: Mia Honey Threapleton goes by her dad director Jim Threapleton’s last name, despite taking on the Winslet profession. According to proud mom Kate Winslet, Mia likes knowing she’s getting roles […]

  • ‘Tears in my eyes.’ Illinois man bowls perfect game after adding dad’s ashes to ball

    His dad, an avid bowler, died in 2016.

  • An advantage of the government's new payments for families: Not humiliating poor people

    Nearly all U.S. families with children will benefit. Tara Moore/Stone via Getty ImagesThe US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package President Joe Biden signed in March 2021 will expand the child tax credit for one year. Instead of providing families with up to $2,000 per child under 17, the government will distribute a total of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for kids under 18. Some economists predict that these payments, which will go to all but the wealthiest parents in two ways – monthly starting in July 2021 and as a lump sum when parents file their taxes in 2022 – could cut U.S. child poverty by nearly 50%. Today, about 1 in 7 U.S. children live below the official poverty line. I’m a law professor who researches the often-humiliating and punitive hurdles that poor families face when they apply for some government benefits. From my perspective, this new approach to supporting families is important, and not just because it will reduce poverty. For one of the first times in modern U.S. history, it recognizes that nearly all U.S. families with children deserve support and treats them the same way. Many Democrats in Congress want to make this policy permanent. If they succeed, nearly all families with children will be able to count on getting these benefits, much in the same way that senior citizens at all income levels receive Social Security payments. Meager ‘welfare’ for low-income families Conservative critics of the safety net often argue that Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, the income support program for families with children that many Americans simply call “welfare,” is large-scale and generous. But this program, known as TANF, does not begin to meet the needs of the nation’s poor families. The cash it makes available varies by state. In Tennessee, where I live, a family of three receives $277.16 per month. Nationally, monthly benefits vary significantly, from a low of $170 per month for a family of three in Mississippi to a high of $1,086 for the same family in New Hampshire. Even in New Hampshire, TANF does not lift families out of poverty. There, as in every state, people getting these benefits remain well below the poverty line. What’s more, American families can’t get these benefits for more than a total of five years. In addition, the application process is often seen as deeply degrading, and once families do receive TANF benefits, they can easily lose them. If, for example, a parent misses one work-related appointment, if their child misses school or if they did not submit paperwork the state needs to seek child support, the state can cut off these benefits. As a result, the majority of families who qualify do not receive TANF payments. In 2019, only 23 of every 100 eligible families got them. For low-income American families, the paperwork to get benefits can be onerous and time-consuming. Maskot/Getty Images Many of the other benefits available to low-income Americans, including public housing, Section 8 housing vouchers and Medicaid, can be similarly stigmatizing, difficult, unreliable and risky. For these poverty-focused programs, the paperwork is lengthy and complicated. Benefits can be contingent on time-consuming or onerous requirements, such as intensive job searches or drug tests. There are interviews about your history, your behavior and your choices. In some cases, a government official will inspect your home. Any information disclosed or discovered can be shared with other government agencies. If, during that inspection, a caseworker sees something she thinks signals child neglect, like an empty refrigerator or a broken stove, the next person at the door could be from your local child protective services agency. If the caseworker does not like what she sees, she has the power to take your children away, and they could end up in foster care. Having more money means easier access to benefits What some people do not realize is that wealthier people get welfare too. In fact, tens of millions of Americans who are either middle-class or affluent get generous government benefits. The government delivers these additional welfare benefits through tax breaks. And for Americans who are in the middle or upper class, getting government benefits is typically easy and reliable. A well-off family may qualify for the mortgage-interest deduction because of the size of their loan and their income. They might get tax-free health insurance coverage or at least the opportunity to spend pre-tax dollars on their health insurance premiums through their job. More than half of these tax breaks benefit the highest-earning Americans – people whose incomes are among the highest fifth of all earners. Only 4.3% of them support those in the bottom fifth of the income scale. To get these benefits, you might have to fill out a form or check a box, but that’s it. Like clockwork, cash arrives or your tax bills are much lower than they’d otherwise be. The tab for all this welfare really adds up. The federal government spent about $1.3 trillion on these tax breaks in 2020, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. That think tank estimates that this totaled more than the combined cost of Medicaid and Medicare and around four times the approximately $364 million the government spent in 2020 on food assistance, housing aid and income support combined. Permanently expanding the child tax credit along the lines of this year-long measure would cost the government about an estimated $160 billion annually over the next decade. A step away from discrimination The expanded child tax credit will benefit almost all families, and it will work the way benefits currently work for the wealthy. About 93% of all families with children, from those at the very bottom to married couples earning up to $150,000 per year, will receive the same cash benefits, delivered monthly beginning in July 2021, to support their children. Married couples with kids who are earning over $150,000 but less than $400,000 will still benefit but get a smaller tax credit. Only families making more than $400,000 will receive nothing. Because the government will be treating everyone eligible in the same way – as families who need and deserve support – I see it as an important step away from a discriminatory system in which, all too often, poor people are shamed and rich people are supported. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Wendy Bach, University of Tennessee. Read more:Millions of American parents will soon get a monthly allowance: 4 questions answeredChild poverty in the U.S. could be slashed by monthly payments to parents – an idea proved in other rich countries and proposed by a prominent Republican decades ago Wendy Bach does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • St. Cloud woman accused of stabbing, killing man in alley

    ST. CLOUD – A 40-year-old St. Cloud woman is accused of stabbing and killing a man in an alley behind her home, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Stearns County District Court. Lindsay Rae Shelltrack-Miller was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder without intent and while committing a felony. According to the complaint, police were dispatched to a residence ...

  • 'Manhattan' star Mariel Hemingway says the Woody Allen film '100%' couldn't be released today

    In the movie, Mariel Hemingway plays a 17-year-old high schooler who starts a romantic relationship with Woody Allen's character.

  • Sikh group wants probe of gunman's possible supremacist link

    A Sikh civil rights organization called on law enforcement Tuesday to investigate whether a former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight people — four of them Sikhs — at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis last week had any ties to hate groups. The Sikh Coalition’s request came a day after Indianapolis police released a report from last year stating that an officer who seized a shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole’s home after his arrest in March 2020 saw what he identified as white supremacist websites on Hole’s computer.

  • Kate Winslet Reveals Daughter Mia, 20, Slips 'Under the Radar' as an Actress with Different Last Name

    Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim, quietly started acting without anyone knowing about her famous mom

  • Fort Lauderdale man ran a $30,000 scam on Universal Orlando. Next trip: federal prison

    A Fort Lauderdale husband, stepfather and convicted felon pulled a modern card-game scam on Universal Orlando Resort for money and free stays.

  • This eco-friendly, high-speed charger will be your constant outdoor companion—and it’s 25 percent off

    Your purchase of the pocket-sized Nimble Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger helps keep 400 million tons of plastic out of landfills each year.

  • Costco Is Selling the Fanciest Dog Bed We've Ever Seen & It's So Cheap

    There is no doubt that our pets are a part of our family. They deserve special treatment just as our little ones do. There is one product that every dog owner needs, a quality bed for your pooch to enjoy that nice afternoon nap. With so many different pet beds on the market, finding the […]

  • Angelina Jolie Says She Hasn't Directed Lately Due to a 'Change' in Her 'Family Situation'

    "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs," Angelina Jolie said

  • Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

    Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers. Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson's record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight. Vinson had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.

  • ‘The Resident’: Original Cast Member Exits Fox Medical Drama

    Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from tonight’s episode of Fox’s The Resident. On Tuesday’s edition of The Resident, original cast member Shaunette Renée Wilson made her final appearance. The actress took to Twitter before the episode aired to confirm her exit from the Fox medical drama. “After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time […]

  • 'This was accountability, but it's not yet justice': Reactions to Chauvin guilty verdict

    Here are some of the reactions that poured in following Tuesday’s announcement of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’