BACC: Criminal Justice program helps students explore career options

COLDWATER — Branch Area Careers Center is open to all local high school juniors and seniors. Criminal Justice and law enforcement is one of the programs they can select.

The 2021-22 school year was one of upheaval with ongoing construction at BACC. So the program met a Kellogg Community College Grahl Center. This year is settled in their new home — the criminal justice addition to center.

And it’s been a great year, said Alan Fouty, instructor. He works with first year students. Most are juniors but a few come in their senior year to get an introduction to the field. They have about 25 first-year and 15 second-year cadets.

Year-one is academic exploration — an introduction to criminal law, crime scene investigation, court systems, correctional systems, how to conduct a traffic stop with a heavy emphasis on leadership and career development.

Year-two students get out into the field. They have the opportunity to job shadow and take two KCC classes — psychology and communication.

If they go through both years, student can earn nine credits from KCC — introduction to criminal justice, ethics and problem solving, a practicum and six college credits for attending class.

At the end of the two years some students are completely eligible for employment with the Michigan Department of Corrections, Fouty said.

Nabil Saied, a Coldwater High School junior, is a first year student.

“This class is an amazing experience. We learn a lot. How to write reports. How to do blood typing. How to match blood samples. We go to PT two days a week – trying to get stronger, tougher, faster.”

Ammar Abdullah, a CHS senior added, “They teach us a lot of discipline and respect.”

Alex Roby, a CHS senior in his second year is liking this year better. It doesn’t compare to year-one, he said, because they are able to be out where the action is.

Hunter Munson, a CHS senior, has been working in corrections at the Branch County Jail. Having the real life experience is much different than sitting in class and discussing it, he said.

Kaitlyn Garcia, in her second year, also works at the jail and has seen some “crazy” things.

“You hear about it but when you actually see it — there are some people out there who need help,” she said.

Jaden Post, a Bronson senior, is working at the Coldwater Fire Department. Most of the calls are medical, he said, but he was there for a fire.

“It’s exciting. It’s a lot different than the jail or police station,” Post said

Not every student who starts in criminal justice want to continue. It is common for a class member to switch to a different program.

That’s OK with the instructors. The goal is to get students into their best fit.

“We are here to help them with career discussions,” Fouty said.

Working by his side for three years has been Larry Westgate who retired after 27 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had. These guys are great,” Westgate said.

Fouty agreed, “These young people — they are amazing. Every single one of that comes into this program comes in with a positive attitude. Whether they choose a path in law enforcement or choose to seek out something else, they have just as much impact on me as I hopefully had on them. We’re all better off having gotten to know each other as individuals.”

Westgate said he really enjoys watching student growth.

“They come as youngsters and leave as adults,” Westgate said.

Young men and women in uniform sitting up straight in the classroom, trained to stand, state their name and speak clearly.

And when answering, add “sir” or “ma’am” to “yes” or “no.”

