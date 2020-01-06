'The Bachelor': 7 things to watch for in Peter Weber's season originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The new season of "The Bachelor" is almost upon us, and, according to host Chris Harrison, this installment will be -- wait for it -- "the most dramatic ever."

But this time, Harrison promises, he really means it.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Harrison said this season's Bachelor, pilot Peter Weber, is "phenomenal," but sometimes his better qualities get the best of him.

"I think sometimes [he can be] too sincere, too sweet. And that can lead to a bit of a train wreck," Harrison said. "There are some moments later down the road, kind of like [former Bachelor] Ben Higgins -- such a fan favorite, such a sweet guy, but sometimes that can lead to trouble."

(MORE: 'The Bachelor' season 24: New cast of female contestants announced)

What does that mean, though? Harrison gave "GMA" an idea of what to expect from the upcoming season, which premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

1. Peter doesn't have a type: Harrison explained that one challenge every season is forcing the Bachelor or Bachelorette to expand their dating horizons. However, for Peter, things were a bit trickier. "The toughest thing about Peter as a Bachelor was trying to figure out his type and the answer is, he doesn't have one," Harrison said. "That is wonderful because he's open to any experience but terrible as you're trying to produce a show where a guy's trying to find one woman. He really has a hard time narrowing things down."

2. Some of Peter's choices may be head-scratchers: "There are women he clicks with from night one. They get out of the limo, you're like, 'OK. He has chemistry with her.' But I can honestly say that you will be shocked and blown away by the roller coaster ride of his emotions," Harrison promised. "I would go into rose ceremonies and he would tell me who he's choosing and I'm like, 'OK, didn't see that one coming. I figured she was going home or figured she was staying.' Blew me away."

3. Peter isn't always the sweet, likable guy from 'The Bachelorette': While competing for Hannah Brown's heart on "The Bachelorette," audiences fell in love with Weber's sincere demeanor. However, Harrison noted that his missteps during "The Bachelor" may causes audiences to see him in a different light. "Nobody's perfect and Peter is just like everybody else," Harrison said. "He has his issues and he has things that will come up. I think there will be times ... where you're thinking, 'I don't love this side of him.'"

4. His accident will be addressed: During production in Costa Rica, Weber cut his face and required emergency medical attention. This will be a part of the show, Harrison said. "The incident, the great face cut of 2019, will definitely be explained and talked about because it's very clear. It almost goes into his eye," Harrison said. "Once he got sutured up and put a bandage over it, it wasn't a big deal at all. He felt terrible but it didn't disrupt production. The women weren't even there yet when it happened."

5. Expect a lot of windmill references: When Brown revealed that she and Weber had been intimate in a windmill, Bachelor Nation went crazy. Of course, Harrison insisted, this will play a role in "The Bachelor." "I'm telling everybody -- just get over the fact we're leaning into the windmills, we're leaning into all aviation jokes, whether it's mile high, turbulence -- you're gonna get it all," he said.

6. There will be some tension between Harrison and Weber: Weber's indecisiveness eventually caused "a little contentiousness" with Harrison, the "Bachelor" host revealed. "I had to stop being a friend and start showing some tough love. He needed a therapist. He needed to be helped," he said. "It was a tough walk with him."

"It was a really emotional, gut-wrenching season in ways that we haven't seen in a really long time," he continued, adding that there are many tears. "It was just more of, 'OK, I gotta quit being your buddy here and Papa Chris has to show up and now I need to treat you like I would one of my kids.'"

7. Filming has ended, but the drama may still be ongoing: Harrison said that this season is "unlike any other" and "you truly aren't gonna know how it's going to end until the very end." "It's possible," he added, "it's still not over."