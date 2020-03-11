'Bachelor' contestant Hannah Ann Sluss gives an update on her relationship with Peter's mom

Jilted "Bachelor" contestant Hannah Ann Sluss had to endure two breakups when she split from Peter Weber: her fiancé and his mother.

In an interview with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin for their podcast, "Bachelor Happy Hour," Sluss said that despite Barb Weber's attempts to be in touch, it has been too difficult for her to maintain a relationship.

Sluss said that she "could break down crying just thinking about her," but "I can't continue to talk to Barb every day if I'm trying to move forward from Peter."

"I needed to work on, leading up to this day, to forgive Peter and to move forward and doing that is isolating myself from anyone close to him," she said in part two of the interview, which will drop Friday. "That's been also a heartbreak, not being able to be a part of Barb and her life."

Sluss, 23, got engaged to Peter, 28, in the season finale of "The Bachelor," which aired Tuesday night. Before the proposal, Barb expressed a clear preference for Sluss, begging her son to "bring her home to us."

A month later, when Peter confessed to Sluss that he was unable to move forward with their engagement, and instead, pursued a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett, his mom was crushed.

"That wasn’t what we were expecting," Barbara Weber said on the live finale episode. "When I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, it’s because we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison."

Meanwhile, Sluss is still single. In an Instagram post clearly directed at Peter, who works as a commercial airline pilot, she wrote that she is "flyin' solo."

"No turbulence accepted. PERIOD," she added.

