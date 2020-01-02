'The Bachelor' premiere preview: Peter takes the women to flight school originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Peter Weber's journey as the star of "The Bachelor" is taking him to great heights -- literally.

In a preview of the premiere episode, Weber, a commercial pilot, takes several contestants to flight school.

After the women meet Katie Cook, the first female Blue Angels pilot, and ‎Alisa Johnson‎, a pilot for the Marines, they discover they might be pushed outside their comfort zone.

"Hopefully, you don't throw up," Johnson tells them.

In this season of "The Bachelor," Weber, 28, meets 30 women, and he tells "Good Morning America" that he discovers that he really doesn't have "a type." Calling the show "the most amazing experience of my life," he added that it was also "the toughest."

"It challenged me in so many ways," Weber confessed.

But, "I'm really happy with how everything turned out. I can confidently say that," he continued. "I'm just really excited for everyone to come along with me and enjoy my story."

"The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.